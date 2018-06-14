Sheriff: Saucier woman arrested for stealing $2,300 from employer

Harrison County deputies arrested Samantha Jo Jordan, 28, of Saucier on felony charges of Embezzlement. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County deputies arrested Samantha Jo Jordan, 28, of Saucier on felony charges of Embezzlement.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says Jordan was accused of taking $2,300 from American Truck Group. Deputies say Jordan was an employee at the business and had taken the money after receiving it from a customer.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Jordan and arrested her at her residence.

She was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Embezzlement. Bond was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.