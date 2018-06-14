Harrison County courthouses adjusting to conceal carry decision

An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway.More >>
Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that judges can’t restrict conceal carrying at courthouses. But that is not so easy to make happen in some courthouses - including those in Harrison County.More >>
WLOX learned a man was shot and killed Thursday in Forrest County under a bridge on Hurricane Creek Road. Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction.More >>
Harrison County deputies arrested Samantha Jo Jordan, 28, of Saucier on felony charges of Embezzlement.More >>
An investigation is underway after multiple pipe bombs, including one working device, were recovered from a Jackson County home Wednesday.More >>
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.More >>
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.More >>
A Madison County honor student has been found dead and her grandmother is missing and believed to be in danger.More >>
Authorities captured a suspect Thursday morning who was wanted for hitting two Hampton County deputies with a vehicle during a chase Wednesday night near Brunson.More >>
On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard picked up the intercom receiver and started the music to Etta James' "At Last."More >>
Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.More >>
But when the Clinton, MS native found out the Mississippi State Bulldogs were headed back to Omaha for the College World Series, he decided to make some new memories and surprise his dad with one great final trip.More >>
