Biloxi Veterans Affairs receives one star for nursing home

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) announced its nursing home received a one-star as part of its annual performance rating Thursday.

“All of us at the Biloxi VA Medical Center care very much about the quality of care our Community Living Center residents receive,” Bryan C. Matthews, Biloxi VAMC director, said. “We are committed to continuously improving that quality.”

Biloxi VAMC’s announcement comes after the Veteran’s Affair extended its 18-month record of transparency disclosures by making its annual nursing home ratings public for every facility in the country.

The rating comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

