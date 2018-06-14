Biloxi Veterans Affairs receives one star for nursing home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Veterans Affairs receives one star for nursing home

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) announced its nursing home received a one-star as part of its annual performance rating Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX) The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) announced its nursing home received a one-star as part of its annual performance rating Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) announced its nursing home received a one-star as part of its annual performance rating Thursday.

“All of us at the Biloxi VA Medical Center care very much about the quality of care our Community Living Center residents receive,” Bryan C. Matthews, Biloxi VAMC director, said.  “We are committed to continuously improving that quality.”

Biloxi VAMC’s announcement comes after the Veteran’s Affair extended its 18-month record of transparency disclosures by making its annual nursing home ratings public for every facility in the country.

The rating comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Infant boy found dead in Jackson County

    Infant boy found dead in Jackson County

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:38:52 GMT
    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>

  • Harrison County courthouses adjusting to conceal carry decision

    Harrison County courthouses adjusting to conceal carry decision

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:32:46 GMT
    The sign is clear at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport prohibiting guns on the second floor. (Photo source: WLOX)The sign is clear at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport prohibiting guns on the second floor. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that judges can’t restrict conceal carrying at courthouses. But that is not so easy to make happen in some courthouses - including those in Harrison County.

    More >>

    Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that judges can’t restrict conceal carrying at courthouses. But that is not so easy to make happen in some courthouses - including those in Harrison County.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Shooting victim left in Highway 26 parking lot

    UPDATE: Shooting victim left in Highway 26 parking lot

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:01:43 GMT
    Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. (Photo source: WLOX)Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. (Photo source: WLOX)

    WLOX learned a man was shot and killed Thursday in Forrest County under a bridge on Hurricane Creek Road. Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. 

    More >>

    WLOX learned a man was shot and killed Thursday in Forrest County under a bridge on Hurricane Creek Road. Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly