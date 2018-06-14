Captured fugitive admits to buying crack cocaine, illegal gun

Bruce Crosby of Gulfport will spend the next eleven year in prison after being convicted of drug and weapon charges. (Source: Harrison County Sherrif)

After four years on the run, a Gulfport man is now behind bars after being convicted on drug and weapon charges.

Bruce Crosby, 44, admitted to buying cocaine with the intent to cook it into crack to sell. He also admitted to knowingly purchasing a stolen handgun.

An investigation began in January 2014, when Gulfport Police executed a search warrant for a house on 19th Street. When the officers arrived, they found Crosby with powder cocaine in his shirt pocket along with 48 dosage units of Clonazepam, over five grams of crack cocaine, and a handgun. Crosby stated he bought the gun off the streets for less than it was worth because he knew it was stolen, paying only $144 for the weapon.

Crosby was indicted in May 2014 but never appeared for court. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2014; however, he evaded law enforcement until March 2, 2018, when he was finally apprehended.

Crosby pleaded guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court before Judge Larry Bourgeois. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but will only spend eleven years behind bars. Nine of those years have been suspended. He will be required to complete 3 years of supervision following his release from prison.

