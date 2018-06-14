Captured fugitive admits to buying crack cocaine, illegal gun - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Captured fugitive admits to buying crack cocaine, illegal gun

Bruce Crosby of Gulfport will spend the next eleven year in prison after being convicted of drug and weapon charges. (Source: Harrison County Sherrif) Bruce Crosby of Gulfport will spend the next eleven year in prison after being convicted of drug and weapon charges. (Source: Harrison County Sherrif)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

After four years on the run, a Gulfport man is now behind bars after being convicted on drug and weapon charges.

Bruce Crosby, 44, admitted to buying cocaine with the intent to cook it into crack to sell. He also admitted to knowingly purchasing a stolen handgun.

An investigation began in January 2014, when Gulfport Police executed a search warrant for a house on 19th Street. When the officers arrived, they found Crosby with powder cocaine in his shirt pocket along with 48 dosage units of Clonazepam, over five grams of crack cocaine, and a handgun. Crosby stated he bought the gun off the streets for less than it was worth because he knew it was stolen, paying only $144 for the weapon.

Crosby was indicted in May 2014 but never appeared for court. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2014; however, he evaded law enforcement until March 2, 2018, when he was finally apprehended.

Crosby pleaded guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court before Judge Larry Bourgeois. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but will only spend eleven years behind bars. Nine of those years have been suspended. He will be required to complete 3 years of supervision following his release from prison.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Infant boy found dead in Jackson County

    Infant boy found dead in Jackson County

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:38:52 GMT
    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>

  • Harrison County courthouses adjusting to conceal carry decision

    Harrison County courthouses adjusting to conceal carry decision

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:32:46 GMT
    The sign is clear at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport prohibiting guns on the second floor. (Photo source: WLOX)The sign is clear at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport prohibiting guns on the second floor. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that judges can’t restrict conceal carrying at courthouses. But that is not so easy to make happen in some courthouses - including those in Harrison County.

    More >>

    Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that judges can’t restrict conceal carrying at courthouses. But that is not so easy to make happen in some courthouses - including those in Harrison County.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Shooting victim left in Highway 26 parking lot

    UPDATE: Shooting victim left in Highway 26 parking lot

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:01:43 GMT
    Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. (Photo source: WLOX)Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. (Photo source: WLOX)

    WLOX learned a man was shot and killed Thursday in Forrest County under a bridge on Hurricane Creek Road. Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. 

    More >>

    WLOX learned a man was shot and killed Thursday in Forrest County under a bridge on Hurricane Creek Road. Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly