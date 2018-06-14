Biloxi Shuckers can clinch the first half of the Southern League South Division title tonight

The Biloxi Shuckers can clinch the South Division title tonight but two things must happen.

The Shuckers must take care of business on their own turf and defeat the Mississippi Braves. A Shuckers win, coupled with a Mobile loss to Pensacola and Biloxi would clinch the South Division title and earn a spot in the league playoffs at the end of the regular season.

On Wednesday Keston Hiura went 3 for 4, he belted an RBI double and walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 Biloxi win.

Shuckers pitcher Thomas Jankins says the first-half title was what the team has been working for all year.

Jankins said, "We've had a really good group. This whole season we've been working really hard and that was the goal when we came in was to win the first half and we've put ourselves in a good spot for it."

Shuckers pitcher Zack Brown said, "That would be awesome. We came in with one goal in mind and that was to win games. So far we've done that and we just have to close it out."

Big game on tap tonight at MGM Park as the Shuckers take aim on the Southern League South Division title.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.