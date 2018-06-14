'Little Free Library' opens in Hurley

There's a new library in Hurley, and it's free to take home a book or two! It's called the Little Free Library. It's a stand-alone cabinet behind the Merchants & Marine Bank on Highway 613.

Though it's been in this location for a couple of weeks, a ribbon cutting was held Thursday.

"I think it's awesome for the community to have that and the children. It's been very busy here the last couple of weeks. We've had to restock a couple of times," said Shelly Brockway with M&M Bank and the Kiwanis of East Central.

The library will be sure the little free library stays stocked.

"If the library is closed or if you're in a hurry, particularly like the bank or any other facility, where you really don't have that extra change or the time to take screaming children in, you can grab a book," added Carol Vice with The Friends of East Central Library.

It wasn't an easy build. Organizers used an old cabinet and the help of several people in the community to make this happen. The premise: stop by and grab a book. Read it. Return it and grab another. You can also drop unwanted books off.

The 'Little Free Library' is possible through a partnership between the Kiwanis of East Central and The Friends of East Central Public Library.

