Raycom launches InvestigateTV app on Roku

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) announced its nursing home received a one-star as part of its annual performance rating Thursday.More >>
WLOX learned a man was shot and killed Thursday. Officials say the victim’s body was found around lunchtime in a vehicle sitting at a Highway 26 store under construction.More >>
After four years on the run, a Gulfport man is now behind bars after being convicted on drug and weapon charges.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers entertain the Mississippi Braves 6:35 Thursday night at MGM Park. The Shuckers are on the verge of wrapping up a playoff berth, if they can win the Southern League South Division first half.More >>
Mississippi State wide receiver Reginald Todd is free on bond after his arrest on an alleged simple assault charge.More >>
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.More >>
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.More >>
Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.More >>
Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
The card featured a black couple kissing with the words “baby daddy” in the foreground. Shoppers said it was insulting to black fathers.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.More >>
An arrest warrant revealed the 19-year-old South Carolina woman who concocted a story about her 11-month-old daughter being kidnapped caused the injuries that led to her daughter's death.More >>
Witnesses said the two had been leaving a nearby party with another friend when they got into an argument over who was going to sit in the front passenger seat.More >>
