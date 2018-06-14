Authorities: Pipe bombs found at Jackson County home

Authorities seized multiple pipe bombs from a Jackson County home Wednesday after a man found them in his home. (Source: Viewer submitted)

An investigation is underway after a Jackson County resident discovered pipe bombs in his home Wednesday.

Authorities say it happened in the 15,000 block of Big Ridge Road, which is in the southwestern part of the county. The man who lives in the home reportedly discovered what explosive devices in a chest inside the house. The man told authorities that the explosives belonged to two former roommates, who recently moved out.

Biloxi Police Department's bomb squad and federal Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents were contacted. A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, tells WLOX that law enforcement was at the home around five hours investigating the explosives.

No information has been released on whether someone is facing criminal charges over the pipe bombs. Jackson County Sheriff's Department said the investigation was turned over to the ATF. WLOX has reached out to the ATF for more details but have not yet heard back.

We will update this story if new details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.