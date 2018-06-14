Four arrested after D'Iberville robbery

Four men were arrested after an alleged robbery in D'Iberville on Tuesday.

Chief of Police Wayne Payne announced the arrest of Eugene Russell Griffin, 33, Marco Ezran Mack, 33, David Crump, 29, all from Miami, Florida and Jonathan Tyron Collins, 36, from Lithonia, GA on the charge of strong armed robbery.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at Arbor View Apartments at about 10:20pm on June 12, 2018, officials say.

A couple stated as they were walking to their building, two men in dark clothing, approached them and pushed them to the ground, taking the woman's purse and fled. The suspects were last scene entering a white SUV.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle from surveillance video, as well as a possible general location of the victim’s phone.

Suspects were found at the Quality Inn on Beach Boulevard by Biloxi Police. They taken into custody without incident. The victim’s cell phone was recovered from the suspect’s room.

Captain Griffin said all four suspects were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 www.crimestoppers.com

