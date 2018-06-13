Hiura belted a walk off home run to propel the Shuckers past the Braves 6-5

Keston Hiura set the stage for a thrilling finish Wednesday night before 2,086 fans at MGM Park. Hiura belted a walk off solo home run in the bottom of the night to lift Biloxi past the Mississippi Braves 6-5.

The win coupled with Mobile losing to Pensacola 2-1, gives the Shuckers a 3-game lead over the BayBears with 4 games remaining in the first-half of the South Division.

Hiura had a big night at the plate. He hit safely in 3 of 4 trips to the plate and drove home the Shuckers first run of the game in the bottom of the third with a double to deep center field.

After the Braves a 5-2 lead over Biloxi with three runs in the top of the 8th inning, the Shuckers came right back in the bottom of the 8th and scored three runs to tie the game 6-all.

The big hit for the Shuckers was provided by pinch hitter Clint Coulter, a triple with the bases loaded. Lucas Erceg, Jake Hager and Trent Grisham all scored which later set the stage for Hiura.

Thomas Jankins starter the game for the Shuckers. In six inning Jankins gave up 2 runs on 3 hits with 3 base-on-ball and 4 strikeouts.

Nate Griep (W, 1-1) posted the win. He pitched the top of the night inning and didn't give up a hit.

Let's cheer on the Shuckers as they battle the Braves in game two of the five game series 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

The Shuckers will feature New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Night. Rickey Jackson and Willie Roaf, the only two Saints players who were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be on hand from 3:00-5:00 on the green on the North side of MGM Park. Kids will be able to participate in fun and games.

