Former MS Governor discusses Katrina recovery at NSAA conference

The Biloxi Shuckers got the job done Wednesday night in a quest to win the first-half of the Southern League South Division and earn a playoff berth.More >>
A captive audience of state leaders from across the country got the chance to hear former Governor Haley Barbour tell the story of Mississippi's recovery from Hurricane Katrina.More >>
A casino could be coming to Long Beach, that's according to developer James Parrish. He tells WLOX that he plans to bring a Long Beach casino proposal to the Mississippi Gaming Commission next month.More >>
Haggar Clothing Company and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named a Biloxi dad as the 2018 Mississippi state winner of Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest.More >>
While the latest road and bridge machinery is on display at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors (MAS) convention, just down the hall state supervisors are trying to figure out how they can afford it.More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
