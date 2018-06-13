Biloxi dad wins statewide 'Hall of Fame Dad' contest - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi dad wins statewide 'Hall of Fame Dad' contest

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.) Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Haggar Clothing Company and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named a Biloxi dad as the 2018 Mississippi state winner of Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest.

Michael Wayne Little won the contest after being nominated by ex-wife, Michelle Little.

“I wanted to enter him simply because Michael is a great father. Michael works for his children. His life is his children,” Michelle said. “He continues to always put their needs before his own ... His advice to them is valuable. His love [is] unconditional. I am proud to call him a father, but most of all – my friend. You can absolutely remain friends and put your children first – even if your marriage ends.”

Little is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation.

The winner of the contest receives $1,000 in prizes, including a Haggar wardrobe of dress and casual pants, a J.M. Haggar suit, an exclusive Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer and a football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer and honorary Haggar Hall of Fame Dad Emmitt Smith.

 I am proud to call him a father, but most of all – my friend. You can absolutely remain friends and put your children first – even if your marriage ends.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Hiura belted a walk off home run to propel the Shuckers past the Braves 6-5

    Hiura belted a walk off home run to propel the Shuckers past the Braves 6-5

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:19:51 GMT

    The Biloxi Shuckers got the job done Wednesday night in a quest to win the first-half of the Southern League South Division and earn a playoff berth.

    More >>

    The Biloxi Shuckers got the job done Wednesday night in a quest to win the first-half of the Southern League South Division and earn a playoff berth.

    More >>

  • Former MS Governor discusses Katrina recovery at NSAA conference

    Former MS Governor discusses Katrina recovery at NSAA conference

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:05:28 GMT
    Fmr. Governor Haley Barbour discusses lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina with NSAA conference (Photo Source: WLOX)Fmr. Governor Haley Barbour discusses lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina with NSAA conference (Photo Source: WLOX)

    A captive audience of state leaders from across the country got the chance to hear former Governor Haley Barbour tell the story of Mississippi's recovery from Hurricane Katrina. 

    More >>

    A captive audience of state leaders from across the country got the chance to hear former Governor Haley Barbour tell the story of Mississippi's recovery from Hurricane Katrina. 

    More >>

  • New casino could be coming to Long Beach

    New casino could be coming to Long Beach

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:05:18 GMT
    Coast casinos earned $108.5 million in April 2018, up 9% last year. (Photo Source: WLOX)Coast casinos earned $108.5 million in April 2018, up 9% last year. (Photo Source: WLOX)
    Coast casinos earned $108.5 million in April 2018, up 9% last year. (Photo Source: WLOX)Coast casinos earned $108.5 million in April 2018, up 9% last year. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    A casino could be coming to Long Beach, that's according to developer James Parrish. He tells WLOX that he plans to bring a Long Beach casino proposal to the Mississippi Gaming Commission next month. 

    More >>

    A casino could be coming to Long Beach, that's according to developer James Parrish. He tells WLOX that he plans to bring a Long Beach casino proposal to the Mississippi Gaming Commission next month. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BBB warns of new scam called 'shimming'

    BBB warns of new scam called 'shimming'

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:18:24 GMT
    BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)
    BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)

    Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...

    More >>

    Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly