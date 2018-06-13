Biloxi dad wins statewide 'Hall of Fame Dad' contest

Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.)

Haggar Clothing Company and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named a Biloxi dad as the 2018 Mississippi state winner of Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest.

Michael Wayne Little won the contest after being nominated by ex-wife, Michelle Little.

“I wanted to enter him simply because Michael is a great father. Michael works for his children. His life is his children,” Michelle said. “He continues to always put their needs before his own ... His advice to them is valuable. His love [is] unconditional. I am proud to call him a father, but most of all – my friend. You can absolutely remain friends and put your children first – even if your marriage ends.”

Little is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation.

The winner of the contest receives $1,000 in prizes, including a Haggar wardrobe of dress and casual pants, a J.M. Haggar suit, an exclusive Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer and a football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer and honorary Haggar Hall of Fame Dad Emmitt Smith.

