WLOX Editorial: New boardwalk adds character to our coast

A beach view boardwalk in Biloxi is almost finished. This is a nice addition to the Biloxi waterfront adding the kind of class and character needed for both locals and tourists to enjoy.

The first section runs between the water and the restaurants from Rosenburg Avenue to Veterans Avenue. The $1.2 million project is being paid for with Tideland funds, which are derived mostly from leases paid to the state by casinos.

The half mile stretch of boardwalk will open soon. We look forward to the enhanced environment and support the ongoing effort to add miles of boardwalks, thus building the character of our coastline.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.