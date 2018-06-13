WLOX Editorial: Let's get these guys off the streets

Wouldn't it be nice if you could trust everyone who shows up at your home? For the most part you can. But there are always the few who are looking to take advantage of our trusting nature.

The bad ones came to the home of a senior citizen in Waveland and managed to get inside. They even appealed to her sense of concern, asking for water on a hot day. Then one distracted, while the other stole.

We hope people will help the Police who are asking the good folks of Waveland to report any out of the ordinary activity in their neighborhoods. Like the police say; let's get these guys off the streets. Then we will have two fewer people who we can't trust when they show up at our homes.

