Experts still analyzing human bones unearthed during construction

Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. Coroner Gary Hargrove tells WLOX News Now he's still working to determine the age of the bones, and whether they washed out from Biloxi Cemetery during Hurricane Katrina.

Back in April, workers installing a 16-inch water line north of Hwy 90 discovered the bones about five feet below the ground. Work immediately stopped, and Biloxi Police and Coroner Hargrove were called in to supervise the removal of the bones. They also contacted the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.



Hargrove suspects the bones were buried at the cemetery and may have moved in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina pulverized the cemetery and nearby roads. As the storm flooded that part of Biloxi, Hargrove remembers seeing skeletal remains once buried in graves scattered around the area. He thinks these bones might be from one of those graves. But he can’t make a final determination until the analysis comes back.



