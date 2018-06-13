Waveland police to hold press conference for unsolved hit-and-run

The chief and Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Shelby Luciano died. (Photo source: Waveland Police Department/Facebook)

They've followed hundreds of leads. Yet, who ran over Shelby Luciano three years ago remains an unsolved mystery at the Waveland Police Department.

"We have a mother who wants answers," Chief David Allen said today, five days short of the three-year anniversary of Luciano's death.

That's why the chief and Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Shelby Luciano died.

It was the early morning hours of June 18, 2015. A vehicle struck the 23-year-old woman on Waveland Avenue near Spruce Street. A man on his way to work discovered Luciano's body in a ditch. Despite the leads called into the police department and multiple follow up investigations, Waveland detectives have not determined anything conclusive about who ran her over her or how Luciano ended up in the ditch.

"We don't want this to be forgotten," Chief Allen said, explaining why he'll hold Friday's news conference. "Maybe someone since then has put two and two together."

Police believe Luciano was hit just after 1:00 a.m. on June 18, 2015.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the suspect’s vehicle would have damage to the passenger side headlight assembly and possible damage to other parts of the passenger side.



Chief Allen still believes the same thing he said three years ago. Someone in the community knows how Luciano died. He's hoping that person will step forward with the clue that solves this mystery.

"We're trying to call attention to her death," the chief said. "We don't want this to be forgotten."



