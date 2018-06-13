Sheriff: Process server attacked by chained pit bull - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff: Process server attacked by chained pit bull

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WLOX) A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Carlton Cuevas Road, close to Highway 53. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the man was attempting to serve papers at a home in the area. He also said that the dog was on a chain when he bit the man.

The victim is being treated for his injuries, however, it's unclear how severe they are at this time.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Island View's beach casino nearing completion

    Island View's beach casino nearing completion

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:29:16 GMT
    The $75 million Beach View Casino boasts an additional 43,000 square feet of gaming space. (Photo Source: WLOX)The $75 million Beach View Casino boasts an additional 43,000 square feet of gaming space. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Island View Casino is close to raising the curtain on the company's new Beach Casino on the south side of Highway 90.

    More >>

    Island View Casino is close to raising the curtain on the company's new Beach Casino on the south side of Highway 90.

    More >>

  • Waveland police to hold press conference for unsolved hit-and-run

    Waveland police to hold press conference for unsolved hit-and-run

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:25:07 GMT
    The chief and Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Shelby Luciano died. (Photo source: Waveland Police Department/Facebook)The chief and Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Shelby Luciano died. (Photo source: Waveland Police Department/Facebook)
    The chief and Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Shelby Luciano died. (Photo source: Waveland Police Department/Facebook)The chief and Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Shelby Luciano died. (Photo source: Waveland Police Department/Facebook)

    The Waveland Police Department and Shelby Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Luciano died to encourage anyone who has information about the unsolved hit-and-run to come forward.

    More >>

    The Waveland Police Department and Shelby Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Luciano died to encourage anyone who has information about the unsolved hit-and-run to come forward.

    More >>

  • Gulfport Sportsplex Expansion to be dedicated Friday

    Gulfport Sportsplex Expansion to be dedicated Friday

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:40:24 GMT

    The final checklist is being marked off as Gulfport's brand new sportsplex expansion is set to be officially dedicated Friday. Just about 18 months ago, the 250 acres next to the existing sportsplex were woods. Now, that's all changed.

    More >>

    The final checklist is being marked off as Gulfport's brand new sportsplex expansion is set to be officially dedicated Friday. Just about 18 months ago, the 250 acres next to the existing sportsplex were woods. Now, that's all changed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly