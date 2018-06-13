Sheriff: Process server attacked by chained pit bull - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff: Process server attacked by chained pit bull

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WLOX) A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Carlton Cuevas Road, close to Highway 53. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the man was attempting to serve papers at a home in the area. He also said that the dog was on a chain when he bit the man.

The victim is being treated for his injuries, however, it's unclear how severe they are at this time.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Former MS Governor discusses Katrina recovery at NSAA conference

    Former MS Governor discusses Katrina recovery at NSAA conference

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:54:43 GMT
    Fmr. Governor Haley Barbour discusses lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina with NSAA conference (Photo Source: WLOX)Fmr. Governor Haley Barbour discusses lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina with NSAA conference (Photo Source: WLOX)

    A captive audience of state leaders from across the country got the chance to hear former Governor Haley Barbour tell the story of Mississippi's recovery from Hurricane Katrina. 

    More >>

    A captive audience of state leaders from across the country got the chance to hear former Governor Haley Barbour tell the story of Mississippi's recovery from Hurricane Katrina. 

    More >>

  • Biloxi dad wins statewide 'Hall of Fame Dad' contest

    Biloxi dad wins statewide 'Hall of Fame Dad' contest

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-06-13 23:44:43 GMT
    Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.)Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.)
    Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.)Michael, pictured on the far right, is a table supervisor at the Palace Casino and one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads from across the nation. (Photo source: Haggar Clothing Co.)

    Haggar Clothing Company and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named a Biloxi dad as the 2018 Mississippi state winner of Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest.

    More >>

    Haggar Clothing Company and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named a Biloxi dad as the 2018 Mississippi state winner of Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest.

    More >>

  • County leaders hope new revenues can help with bridge and road repairs

    County leaders hope new revenues can help with bridge and road repairs

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-06-13 23:21:40 GMT
    County leaders continue to face road and bridge issues because state funds are drying up. (Photo source: WLOX)County leaders continue to face road and bridge issues because state funds are drying up. (Photo source: WLOX)
    County leaders continue to face road and bridge issues because state funds are drying up.County leaders continue to face road and bridge issues because state funds are drying up.

    While the latest road and bridge machinery is on display at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors (MAS) convention, just down the hall state supervisors are trying to figure out how they can afford it.

    More >>

    While the latest road and bridge machinery is on display at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors (MAS) convention, just down the hall state supervisors are trying to figure out how they can afford it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly