Sheriff: Process server attacked by chained pit bull

A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)

A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Carlton Cuevas Road, close to Highway 53. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the man was attempting to serve papers at a home in the area. He also said that the dog was on a chain when he bit the man.

The victim is being treated for his injuries, however, it's unclear how severe they are at this time.

Harrison County deputies are on the scene of a dog attack near highway 53. A witness tells me a man in a truck pulled up to the home and approached. That's when a black and white dog attack him. No word yet on the severity of the man's injuries pic.twitter.com/G8UWwcAVCn — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) June 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.