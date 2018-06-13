Three deputies injured after argument breaks out in divorce cour - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three deputies injured after argument breaks out in divorce court

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Joshua Mosley is accused of assaulting three officers during his brother's divorce hearing Tuesday in Jackson County. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Joshua Mosley is accused of assaulting three officers during his brother's divorce hearing Tuesday in Jackson County. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

What started as a legal argument over a divorce turned physical Tuesday after a man allegedly assaulted three sheriff's deputies.

Authorities say the brother of a man who was getting divorced in Jackson County Court got into an argument with a woman in the chancery courtroom. When a deputy tried to intervene, Joshua Omar Mosley reportedly knocked the officer to the ground. Two other deputies attempted to assist and were also injured, said authorities.

Mosley, 28 of Moss Point, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the deputy who was knocked to the ground suffered a head injury and was treated at Singing River Hospital before being released. The two other deputies did not require medical attention.

A bond for Mosley was set at $10,000 on each assault charge and $1,000 for the two other charges. However, a hold was placed on him by Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation and by Pascagoula Police Department on an unrelated charge. He is being held in Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

