Developer building student housing now wants to bring a casino to Long Beach

A developer who owns beachfront property in Long Beach is moving forward with plans to bring a casino to the friendly city.

Jim Parrish owns the old Kmart and Sav-A-Center properties on Hwy 90, as well as the property to the south to the waterline. He's hoping to develop a 40,000 square foot casino with 1,200 slot machines and 20 table games. Gaming Commission regulations would require the development to also include 300 hotel rooms and a fine dining restaurant.

Parrish is working with Encompass Development Team for the casino project. That's the same team he's partnered with for new student housing currently being built for the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. That construction should be complete in time for classes in September.

Parrish and his team are planning to be at July's Mississippi Gaming Commission meeting seeking approval for the Long Beach casino plans.

