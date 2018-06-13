Developer building student housing now wants to bring a casino t - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Developer building student housing now wants to bring a casino to Long Beach

This is the proposed site of the casino in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX) This is the proposed site of the casino in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
Long Beach city leaders have talked for more than two decades about bringing a casino to the harbor area, but none of the plans ever materialized. (Photo source: WLOX) Long Beach city leaders have talked for more than two decades about bringing a casino to the harbor area, but none of the plans ever materialized. (Photo source: WLOX)
This is the original proposal from 1992 when plans were drawn up to build two casinos at the foot of Jeff Davis Avenue. (Photo source: WLOX) This is the original proposal from 1992 when plans were drawn up to build two casinos at the foot of Jeff Davis Avenue. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

A developer who owns beachfront property in Long Beach is moving forward with plans to bring a casino to the friendly city. 

Jim Parrish owns the old Kmart and Sav-A-Center properties on Hwy 90, as well as the property to the south to the waterline. He's hoping to develop a 40,000 square foot casino with 1,200 slot machines and 20 table games. Gaming Commission regulations would require the development to also include 300 hotel rooms and a fine dining restaurant.

Parrish is working with Encompass Development Team for the casino project. That's the same team he's partnered with for new student housing currently being built for the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. That construction should be complete in time for classes in September. 

Parrish and his team are planning to be at July's Mississippi Gaming Commission meeting seeking approval for the Long Beach casino plans. 

