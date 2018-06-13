Developer building student housing now wants to bring a casino to Long Beach

The Waveland Police Department and Shelby Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Luciano died to encourage anyone who has information about the unsolved hit-and-run to come forward.More >>
The Waveland Police Department and Shelby Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Luciano died to encourage anyone who has information about the unsolved hit-and-run to come forward.More >>
Island View Casino is close to raising the curtain on the company's new Beach Casino on the south side of Highway 90.More >>
Island View Casino is close to raising the curtain on the company's new Beach Casino on the south side of Highway 90.More >>
The final checklist is being marked off as Gulfport's brand new sportsplex expansion is set to be officially dedicated Friday. Just about 18 months ago, the 250 acres next to the existing sportsplex were woods. Now, that's all changed.More >>
The final checklist is being marked off as Gulfport's brand new sportsplex expansion is set to be officially dedicated Friday. Just about 18 months ago, the 250 acres next to the existing sportsplex were woods. Now, that's all changed.More >>
A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A process server was bitten by a pit bull as he was attempting to serve papers at a Harrison County home early Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Kathy Santiago, Director of Business Development for Island View Casino, is giving us a personal tour through the resort's new beachside casino and hotel.More >>
Kathy Santiago, Director of Business Development for Island View Casino, is giving us a personal tour through the resort's new beachside casino and hotel.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.More >>
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
According to researchers, 49 percent of the kitchen towels collected in the study had bacterial growth which increased in number with extended family, presence on children and increasing family size.More >>
According to researchers, 49 percent of the kitchen towels collected in the study had bacterial growth which increased in number with extended family, presence on children and increasing family size.More >>
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.More >>
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.More >>
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.More >>