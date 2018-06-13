2 arrested after woman's purse was stolen at gunpoint - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2 arrested after woman's purse was stolen at gunpoint

Justin Michael Smith (left) and Cierrial Nitwar Sunkins (right). (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.) Justin Michael Smith (left) and Cierrial Nitwar Sunkins (right). (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport man and woman are under arrest, charged in connection with an armed robbery in the 3200 block of West Beach Boulevard in Gulfport. The victim told police her purse was taken at gunpoint. She was able to give officers a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle. 

A short time later, police spotted a vehicle matching that description. The resulting investigation led to the arrest of both occupants, Justin Michael Smith and Cierrial Nitwar Sunkins. 

Smith, 34, is charged with one count of Armed Robbery. Cierrial Nitwar Sunkins, 28, is charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact. Their bonds are set at $300,000 and $50,000, respectively. Both were being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

