Biloxi senior living facility to feature gourmet dining, spa, and more

The Blake at Biloxi will feature 118 senior living apartments in an upscale community with many amenities. (Source: Blake Management Group)

Biloxi will soon be home to an upscale senior living community that will feature everything from fine dining options to a piano bar.

The Blake at Biloxi is designed as a premier assisted living facility. It will include 118 apartments for assisted living and memory care.

Construction has not started yet but is expected to begin within the next month. The project is expected to take 14 months to complete. The facility will be built at the intersection of Popp's Ferry Road and Cedar Lake Road, making it easily accessible to shopping and medical services.

“We saw an opportunity to meet Harrison County’s need for a new hospitality and wellness centered continuing care retirement community, providing residents the ability to age in place knowing the care will be there when they need it," said Glenn Barclay, Quality Senior Living principal and co-founder of Blake Management Group in a press release. "We take care of the details, so our residents can enjoy the finer things in life.”

In addition to the living amenities, the resort-style community will also include elegant dining, a lounge with a piano bar, a coffee and ice cream shop, salon and spa services, a theater, landscaped courtyards, and more. Round-the-clock nursing staff will be available, as well as on-site therapy services. Other features include a chapel, activity rooms, an outdoor fire pavilion, fountains and raised gardens, a library, and a fitness center.

According to Blake Management Group, the senior living community will create as many as 100 full- and part-time jobs. BMG recently opened properties in Lafayette, LA, and are preparing to other Blake senior living facilities in Bossier City, LA and Pensacola, FL.

Anyone interested in living in the facility is urged to contact Blake Management Group as soon as possible. Judy Belk with BMG says previous properties that have recently opened all did so with a long waiting list. Prospective residents can contact Belk at 228-354-8100 or by email at judy.belk@qslmanagement.com for more information and to view floor plans.

Arrive Architecture Group, a Dallas-based award winning firm with specialization in senior housing, is providing architectural design. EBM Group out of Mobile, AL and Clark Construction from McComb, MS, will serve as general contractors.

