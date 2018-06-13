MS supervisors learn more about new legislation, grants at annual convention

What started as a legal argument over a divorce turned physical Tuesday after a man allegedly assaulted two sheriff's deputies.More >>
What started as a legal argument over a divorce turned physical Tuesday after a man allegedly assaulted two sheriff's deputies.More >>
A developer who owns beachfront property in Long Beach is moving forward with plans to bring a casino to the friendly city.More >>
A developer who owns beachfront property in Long Beach is moving forward with plans to bring a casino to the friendly city.More >>
Biloxi will soon be home to an upscale senior living community that will feature everything from fine dining options to a piano bar.More >>
Biloxi will soon be home to an upscale senior living community that will feature everything from fine dining options to a piano bar.More >>
A Gulfport man and woman are under arrest, charged in connection with an armed robbery in the 3200 block of West Beach Boulevard in Gulfport.More >>
A Gulfport man and woman are under arrest, charged in connection with an armed robbery in the 3200 block of West Beach Boulevard in Gulfport.More >>
An autopsy on the remains of Sherry Johnson is now complete, but Coroner Wayne Flurry isn't ready to declare a specific cause of death in the case.More >>
An autopsy on the remains of Sherry Johnson is now complete, but Coroner Wayne Flurry isn't ready to declare a specific cause of death in the case.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.More >>
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled the Amber Alert after 6-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines was located safely. The suspect, 24-year-old Jasmine Simmons, has been taken into custody.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled the Amber Alert after 6-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines was located safely. The suspect, 24-year-old Jasmine Simmons, has been taken into custody.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>