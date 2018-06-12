Jumbo Shrimp beat Shuckers 3-2 for back-to-back wins over Biloxi

Jacksonville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Biloxi starting pitcher Trey Supak.

Isan Diaz doubled to right field and Cade Gotta raced to home plate with the games first run. Peter O'Brien continued his hot bat after blasting two home runs on Monday, doubled to left field and Diaz gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

John Norwood plated Jacksonville's third run in the inning with a single into right field. O'Brien came home and the Shuckers found themselves in a hole.

Biloxi battled back in the top of the 6th inning. Keston Hiura hit an RBI double to left field that drove home Troy Stokes Junior. Jake Hager closed the game with a run scoring double.

Supak (L, 0-3) suffered the loss for the Shuckers. He gave up 3 runs on 5 hits with 2 base-on-balls and 5 strikeouts.

The Shuckers (38-27) return home for a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves beginning 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night at MGM Park.

