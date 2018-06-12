Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. July 3, 2018, will mark one year in office for Mayor Mario King.

He's created something called a rejuvenation station and also wants an entertainment district in downtown Moss Point.

WLOX sat down with Mayor King and asked him about some of his highlights from the past year.

"Of course, the rejuvenation station, which is my baby, but Brackish Waters, the purchasing of all those buildings downtown, getting some of the roads redone, getting the potholes filled in Ward six, the many improvements of downtown. When people come downtown, it's completely redone," he said. "Other than the material things, the engagement is something that I'm the most proud of... From social media all the way to just coming to events, being participatory. I think it's amazing at how much feedback that we get."

Mayor King will speak at the 'Rejuvenating the State of the City Speech' July 9 at Pelican Landing. The event starts at 6 and is a great time to meet the mayor.

