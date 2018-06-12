Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states and the murder of one of his cohorts.

Devarian Edwards is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say Edwards, Kyle Webb, Zavier Williams and Scieler McKenzie started their crime spree May 24 by stealing a car in Pascagoula.

They then reportedly carjacked a couple on Interstate 10 in Moss Point, before robbing the Texaco at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The four continued to Jackson, Alabama. Officials say they pulled into a vacant lot and got out of the car, and Edwards and Webb reportedly opened fire on Williams and McKenzie. Williams was able to escape unharmed, while McKenzie was killed.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the department has received tips from the public on Edwards' whereabouts, but they need more help.

"We've had several but it's kind of been cold lately. We haven't had none in the last few days, maybe a week or so," Chief Ashley said. "We don't believe he's out of town or far away, or anything like that. We believe he's still local and we need the citizens' help to if they see him to notify they're local police department."

If you spot Devarian Edwards, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.

