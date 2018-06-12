Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

Prince Jones was a track & field coach who knew how to get the most out of his athletes that resulted in leading the Gulfport Admirals to first-place in close to 250 track and field meets.More >>
Prince Jones was a track & field coach who knew how to get the most out of his athletes that resulted in leading the Gulfport Admirals to first-place in close to 250 track and field meets.More >>
Jacksonville scored all of its runs in the first and those runs held up for a Jumbo Shrimp victory Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Jacksonville scored all of its runs in the first and those runs held up for a Jumbo Shrimp victory Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader.More >>
Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader.More >>
Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.More >>
Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.More >>
On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.More >>
On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>