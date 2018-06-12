New catering, concessions coming to the Coast Coliseum

After 41 years, the Coast Coliseum & Convention Center is changing its food service from Aramark to Levy. (Photo source: WLOX)

The next time you visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center for a concert or event, you may notice something different. After 41 years, the Coliseum is changing its food service from Aramark to Levy.

Coliseum leaders hope the new company will "elevate" their hospitality offerings to guests and show organizers. Levy and its subsidiaries are currently responsible for the food service in iconic venues like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Staples Center in LA, and Chicago's Wrigley Field.

"Levy is the absolute best in the business at creating incredible culinary and beverage service at venues like ours, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to reimagine the taste and experience of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center," said Matt McDonnell, Executive Director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center.

Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy, said his team is already hard at work getting ready for the new job.

"Our team is already fully immersed in the local culture and is focusing on incorporating fresh Gulf Coast cuisine, ingredients and purveyors, and bringing an incredible variety to our premium hospitality areas," Lansing said.

The partnership must still be approved by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, but Levy is expected to begin service July 1.

There will be hiring opportunities coming from both Levy and the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. More information on jobs should be released soon.

