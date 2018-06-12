Workers repair Pascagoula's water main after being damaged - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Workers repair Pascagoula's water main after being damaged

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The water main had to be repaired after it was broken by workers not affiliated with the city of Pascagoula. (Photo source: City of Pascagoula) The water main had to be repaired after it was broken by workers not affiliated with the city of Pascagoula. (Photo source: City of Pascagoula)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Repairs have been made to the city of Pascagoula's water main Tuesday evening, according to the city. Utility workers had to make repairs to the water main on Ingalls Avenue after it was broken by workers not affiliated with the city of Pascagoula. 

The city reported water pressure is back up, but a boil water advisory remains in effect until Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the damage, the city issued alerted residents roads between 14th and Belair Street would be closed until further notice. A detour through King Avenue was put in place. Those closures may remain closed as crews are wrapping up. 

Drivers are being warned that barrels and rocks are present in the area and to drive with caution while in the area. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

