More than $65k embezzled from Diamondhead Fire Protection, repor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

More than $65k embezzled from Diamondhead Fire Protection, reports say

Sandra Zitterkopf was indicted on 5 counts of embezzlement, totaling more than $65k. (Photo Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.) Sandra Zitterkopf was indicted on 5 counts of embezzlement, totaling more than $65k. (Photo Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

A woman has been indicted on five counts of embezzlement for pocketing more than $65,000, court documents state. 

The indictment was handed down by a Hancock County grand jury after Kiln resident Sandra Zitterkopf was arrested on Monday after turning herself in to law enforcement. 

Zitterkopf  was an employee of the Diamondhead Fire Protection District until November 2016, when she was fired after auditors found evidence of a misappropriation of funds. 

Her first indictment came on April 19, 2018 on the charge of felony embezzlement of $20,79 between January 4 to August 15, 2016. On her first arrest, she was held on a $20,000 bond. 

Accusations of embezzlement against Zitterkopf stem as far back as June 2012.

