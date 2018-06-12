Cause of death still not official in decapitation case. Here's w - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cause of death still not official in decapitation case. Here's why...

Terrell Johnson, 29, is charged in the brutal death of his mother Sherry Johnson. (Source: Stone Co. Sheriff's Office) Terrell Johnson, 29, is charged in the brutal death of his mother Sherry Johnson. (Source: Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An autopsy on the remains of Sherry Johnson is now complete, but Coroner Wayne Flurry isn't ready to declare a specific cause of death in the case. 

Flurry told WLOX News on Tuesday that dental records helped officials positively identify the decapitated head as belonging to Johnson. Her body had already been identified by surgical scars, but the head found nearby was so damaged officials couldn't say for sure it was her. 

The preliminary indication is Johnson died from multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries. Flurry said it's still to say which blunt force/sharp force injury killed Johnson.

Two knives located at the crime scene were sent to the state crime lab.  An analysis of those possible weapons is still underway. 

Investigators believe Johnson died either late Sunday night or early Monday morning because they can't find anyone who talked with her Monday or Tuesday. Her remains were discovered on Wednesday. 

Her son, 29-year old Terrell Johnson, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Stone County Jail. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing in justice court on Wednesday, June 20.

 

 

