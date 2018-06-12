Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Official Contest Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES





1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, 208 Debuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39532 and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 6:00am on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 and ends at 11:59pm on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following parishes: St. Mary, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Wilkinson County, Amite County, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension, Assumption, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry . Winner will be selected on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WLOX, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per email address will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.



3. How to Enter. There is two ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 6:00am on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, individuals can access the contest through WLOX contest site http://weekend.wlox.com/. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order, to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.



Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WLOX and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WLOX may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WLOX is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).



4. Prize(s). One winner will receive 4 Tickets to Circovia valid July1, 2018- August 7, 2018, 4 passes to The Buffet, and one-night stay at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.



No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.



5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winner will be chosen by random computer draw from all eligible entries received. Winner will be notified via phone. Prizes will be sent via the United States Postal Service.



6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.



7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 30 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited.



Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any, and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WLOX- TV if WLOX -TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.



Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.



8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.



9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification WLOX-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WLOX-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).



10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WLOX-TV,208 Debuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531.