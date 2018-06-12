Waste Management named new Jackson Co. service provider - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Waste Management named new Jackson Co. service provider

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
The garbage service will begin trash pick-up on July 1. (Photo source: Waste Management) The garbage service will begin trash pick-up on July 1. (Photo source: Waste Management)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Waste Management was named the new solid waste service provider for Jackson County residents. The garbage service will begin trash pick-up on July 1.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors say there will be no changes to residents’ current service days, and Wednesday routes on July 4 will run as regularly scheduled.

“Waste Management is excited to begin servicing Jackson County and its residents. We look forward to providing safe, reliable and environmentally-friendly service to our new residential customers in Jackson County,” said Michael Yarbrough, Sr. District Manager, Waste Management.

Waste Pro, the current service provider, will work with Waste Management throughout the month to ensure a smooth transition while new cares are distributed, and old carts are collected.

Waste Pro carts will be collected and replaced with new 96-gallon Waste Management carts and 64-gallon recycling carts. Customers who don’t receive a cart by the end of June are encouraged to call 228-831-8900.

But county supervisors say residents can assist in the transition by:

  • If you have not received the new Waste Management carts
  • Continue using your current Waste Pro/Delta Sanitation carts until Waste Management carts are delivered

After you receive the new Waste Management carts

  • Begin using the Waste Management carts (Waste Pro will service them until their contract ends on June 30)
  • Stop using Waste Pro/Delta Sanitation carts
  • Leave Waste Pro/Delta Sanitation carts at the curb upside down until they are retrieved.

Here are some important dates residents should keep in mind:

  • June 30, 2018 – All new Waste Management garbage and recycling carts should be delivered to residents in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County. If you have not received them, please call 228-831-8900.
  • July 1, 2018 – Waste Management officially begins its service. There will be no changes to residents’ service days.
  • July 6, 2018 – Stop using Waste Pro/Delta Sanitation carts. Waste Management will only service Waste Management carts and residents’ personal cans/carts after this date.
  • July 31, 2018 – All Waste Pro/Delta Sanitation carts should be collected. If yours have NOT been collected, please call 228-818-5393.

