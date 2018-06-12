90 gang members arrested in major South Mississippi crime bust - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

90 gang members arrested in major South Mississippi crime bust

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Of 270 arrests made in Operation Triple Beam, 40 involved people from Gulfport. (Photo Source: Pixabay) Of 270 arrests made in Operation Triple Beam, 40 involved people from Gulfport. (Photo Source: Pixabay)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport. 

Forty people were arrested as a result of Operation Shark Tank, carried out by the Gulfport Police Narcotics Division, US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, MBN, ATF, HSI and MDOC. The arrests took place between April 16- April 20. Officials say several firearms and narcotics were seized during this operation. 

Operation Shark Tank is a sub-operation of Operation Triple Beam, a six-week-long violence reduction initiative for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice.

A total of 270 people were arrested in the region for various crimes. Officials confirmed that about 90 were gang members with affiliations including the Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords, Simon City Royals, Latin Kings, and the Aryan Brotherhood.

The effort was aimed at targeting felony offenders throughout the Gulf Coast through pro-active patrols, warrant roundups and undercover operations.

As quoted in a release from Gulfport police, "Criminals should know the Gulfport Police Department will use every recourse at its disposal to detect, disrupt, and bring to justice all that seek to commit crime in our city."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated, "The arrest of more than 270 people – including 90 gang members – throughout the Southern District of Mississippi is the result of collaboration between federal officers and our state and local partners." He added, “When law enforcement officers work together, we get results." 

This was the first time Operation Triple Beam was conducted through an entire U.S. Attorney's district. The South Mississippi roll out of the operation is believed to be one of the most successful in the country. 

The following is a list of the individuals arrested in the City of Gulfport and their charges. You can also find full details of Southern District of Mississippi Operation Triple Beam below:

  1. FREDRICK, BRODERICK – Possession of Marijuana, Resisting by Flight
  2. TILLMAN, MELISSA – Sale of Cocaine
  3. SMITH, DURRELL – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon by a convicted Felon
  4. TOWNER, JASMINE – Possession of Marijuana
  5. GARDNER, JAMEEL – Sale of Marijuana
  6. CRUMPTON, CHANCY – Sale of a Controlled Substance
  7. EVANS, SYDERECK – Sale of a Controlled Substance
  8. CLARK, EBONY – Possession of Pharmaceuticals
  9. CLEMONS, ERIC – Sale of Cocaine Base
  10. BALL, AMOS – Sale of Marijuana
  11. JERNIGAN, JOHN – Possession of Marijuana
  12. BAZOR, BRANDY – Possession of Marijuana
  13. FARRIS, RICHARD – Possession of Paraphernalia
  14. TUNER, COURTNEY – Possession of Marijuana
  15. CLEMONS, ERIC – Sale of Cocaine Base, MDOC Violation
  16. MILLER, CHRISTIAN – Possession of Methamphetamine
  17. BALL, AMOS – Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice (Alabama Department of Corrections)
  18. BELL, GARYION – Possession of Marijuana
  19. ROLLINS, CLARENCE – Possession of Marijuana
  20. AGEE, JASMINE – Possession of Marijuana
  21. LEBEAU, WILLIE – MDOC Violation
  22. DEAN, JAMIE – Possession of Methamphetamine
  23. MASON, JEREMY – Possession of Paraphernalia
  24. BYRD, JAVON – Federal Weapons Charge
  25. BROWN, DANIEL – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
  26. BRANDON, DEONDRA – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
  27. BUTLER, MILTON – Sale of a controlled Substance
  28. CASEY, CHRISTOPHER – Sale of a Controlled Substance
  29. Clark, Darrius – MDOC Violation
  30. Clark, Douglas – MDOC Violation
  31. FARRIS, RICHARD – Possession of Paraphernalia
  32. HAMBY, JOHN – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  33. LOWE, REGINALD – Contempt of Court
  34. PEARSON, RENALDO – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  35. PERKINS, JOSHUA – POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  36. SCOTT, REGINALD – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  37. SPARKMANL, QWENTEN – Sale OF a Controlled Substance
  38. TYLER, BRODERICK – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  39. WILLIS, BRANDON – Grand Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia
  40. WORLDS, GARRID – Fugitive from Justice (Burglary)

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

    Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:46:07 GMT
    Moss Point Mayor Mario King (Photo source: Facebook)Moss Point Mayor Mario King (Photo source: Facebook)
    Moss Point Mayor Mario King (photo source: Facebook)Moss Point Mayor Mario King (photo source: Facebook)

    Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. 

    More >>

    Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. 

    More >>

  • Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

    Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:35:28 GMT
    WANTED: Devarian Edwards (photo source: Jackson (AL) Police Department)WANTED: Devarian Edwards (photo source: Jackson (AL) Police Department)

    Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.

    More >>

    Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.

    More >>

  • Long Beach residents talk about upcoming school bond issue

    Long Beach residents talk about upcoming school bond issue

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:38:17 GMT
    Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

    On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.

    More >>

    On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:43:10 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

  • Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-06-12 01:04:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:41:28 GMT
    Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 01:28:36 GMT
    Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly