90 gang members arrested in major South Mississippi crime bust

A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.

Forty people were arrested as a result of Operation Shark Tank, carried out by the Gulfport Police Narcotics Division, US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, MBN, ATF, HSI and MDOC. The arrests took place between April 16- April 20. Officials say several firearms and narcotics were seized during this operation.

Operation Shark Tank is a sub-operation of Operation Triple Beam, a six-week-long violence reduction initiative for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice.

A total of 270 people were arrested in the region for various crimes. Officials confirmed that about 90 were gang members with affiliations including the Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords, Simon City Royals, Latin Kings, and the Aryan Brotherhood.

The effort was aimed at targeting felony offenders throughout the Gulf Coast through pro-active patrols, warrant roundups and undercover operations.

As quoted in a release from Gulfport police, "Criminals should know the Gulfport Police Department will use every recourse at its disposal to detect, disrupt, and bring to justice all that seek to commit crime in our city."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated, "The arrest of more than 270 people – including 90 gang members – throughout the Southern District of Mississippi is the result of collaboration between federal officers and our state and local partners." He added, “When law enforcement officers work together, we get results."

This was the first time Operation Triple Beam was conducted through an entire U.S. Attorney's district. The South Mississippi roll out of the operation is believed to be one of the most successful in the country.

The following is a list of the individuals arrested in the City of Gulfport and their charges. You can also find full details of Southern District of Mississippi Operation Triple Beam below:

FREDRICK, BRODERICK – Possession of Marijuana, Resisting by Flight TILLMAN, MELISSA – Sale of Cocaine SMITH, DURRELL – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon by a convicted Felon TOWNER, JASMINE – Possession of Marijuana GARDNER, JAMEEL – Sale of Marijuana CRUMPTON, CHANCY – Sale of a Controlled Substance EVANS, SYDERECK – Sale of a Controlled Substance CLARK, EBONY – Possession of Pharmaceuticals CLEMONS, ERIC – Sale of Cocaine Base BALL, AMOS – Sale of Marijuana JERNIGAN, JOHN – Possession of Marijuana BAZOR, BRANDY – Possession of Marijuana FARRIS, RICHARD – Possession of Paraphernalia TUNER, COURTNEY – Possession of Marijuana CLEMONS, ERIC – Sale of Cocaine Base, MDOC Violation MILLER, CHRISTIAN – Possession of Methamphetamine BALL, AMOS – Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice (Alabama Department of Corrections) BELL, GARYION – Possession of Marijuana ROLLINS, CLARENCE – Possession of Marijuana AGEE, JASMINE – Possession of Marijuana LEBEAU, WILLIE – MDOC Violation DEAN, JAMIE – Possession of Methamphetamine MASON, JEREMY – Possession of Paraphernalia BYRD, JAVON – Federal Weapons Charge BROWN, DANIEL – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon BRANDON, DEONDRA – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon BUTLER, MILTON – Sale of a controlled Substance CASEY, CHRISTOPHER – Sale of a Controlled Substance Clark, Darrius – MDOC Violation Clark, Douglas – MDOC Violation FARRIS, RICHARD – Possession of Paraphernalia HAMBY, JOHN – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender LOWE, REGINALD – Contempt of Court PEARSON, RENALDO – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender PERKINS, JOSHUA – POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA SCOTT, REGINALD – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender SPARKMANL, QWENTEN – Sale OF a Controlled Substance TYLER, BRODERICK – Possession of a Controlled Substance WILLIS, BRANDON – Grand Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia WORLDS, GARRID – Fugitive from Justice (Burglary)

