More conventions mean big bucks for the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

More conventions mean big bucks for the Coast

The State Association of Supervisors held its annual convention at the Coast Coliseum in 2018. (Photo Source: WLOX) The State Association of Supervisors held its annual convention at the Coast Coliseum in 2018. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds of Mississippi County supervisors are enjoying what the Coast has to offer. The State Association of Supervisors is holding its annual convention at the Coast Coliseum. What we enjoy are the dollars they bring along with them.  

The supervisors come here with full pockets for business and pleasure. 

Hosea Bogan is a supervisor from Monroe County. She noted, “We're probably going to be spending somewhere in the neighborhood, our five people, about $3,000 plus.” 

Many come with their families who are eager to see the sights. Brenda Campbell is the wife of one of the attendees. She brought her grandchildren here. She said, “We're carrying them to the water park, and then we'll play putt-putt golf and going to the mall and shop.”  How much money will she spend?  Her answer, “However much paw paw gives us.” 

While here, many might want to pick up a souvenir of their visit. “They had a law enforcement convention recently and it almost looked like we were having a meeting at Sharkheads with all the people underneath the building. It's just that important to our business in a day in and day our basis," said J.J. Pierotich, the owner of Souvenir City.

Some even pick up a club for a round of golf. Tracy McGuire is the manager at Sunkist Country Club. “Mostly afternoon rounds when they are finished doing all their meetings. We have a little twilight that they'll come play, so anything helps, especially this time of the year," he said. 

Is their a limit? Supervisor Chris McIntire from Choctaw County has the answer. “I brought more money than the wife wanted me to bring. But trying to make a good impact on the Coast. Our association also tries to strive to come down here to the convention and use the restaurants and local facilities,” McIntire explained.  

Many of the conventions are booked during the busy summer tourist season here on the Coast, and the business is noticeable. Where it's really noticeable is in the dead of winter.

That according to restaurant owner Mark Balius, who stated, “Big time importance during the slow season. Because at that point, we're not really doing that much business anyway with most of our tourism gone so it really helps boost the numbers in the off season.” 

That's the kind of boost the Coast really needs.

Business at the convention center has increased for three consecutive years. The facility averages about 130 conventions a year. Rental fees from the conventions have increased from $813,000 in 2016, to a projected $1.1 million this year.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

    Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:46:07 GMT
    Moss Point Mayor Mario King (Photo source: Facebook)Moss Point Mayor Mario King (Photo source: Facebook)
    Moss Point Mayor Mario King (photo source: Facebook)Moss Point Mayor Mario King (photo source: Facebook)

    Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. 

    More >>

    Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. 

    More >>

  • Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

    Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:35:28 GMT
    WANTED: Devarian Edwards (photo source: Jackson (AL) Police Department)WANTED: Devarian Edwards (photo source: Jackson (AL) Police Department)

    Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.

    More >>

    Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.

    More >>

  • Long Beach residents talk about upcoming school bond issue

    Long Beach residents talk about upcoming school bond issue

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:38:17 GMT
    Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

    On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.

    More >>

    On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:43:10 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

  • Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-06-12 01:04:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:41:28 GMT
    Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 01:28:36 GMT
    Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly