One suspect charged in back-to-back armed robberies

Harrison County deputies arrested Lamarcus Swington, 20, of Gulfport Tuesday on two felony counts of Armed Robbery.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County deputies responded to a Shell gas station in Long Beach on a report of an armed robbery on June 2. While deputies were responding to the call, they received another report of armed robbery next door at the Chevron station.

Deputies say witnesses on scene stated three unknown males entered the businesses displaying handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash at both locations.

Investigators say evidence located at the scene identified Swington as one of the suspects of the robberies.

Swington was already in police custody at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on other armed robbery charges from the Biloxi and Gulfport Police Department. He was charged with two additional counts of Armed Robbery.

Swington’s bond has been set at $300,000.

Sheriff Peterson said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrest are expected.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1474 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

