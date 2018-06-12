One suspect charged in back-to-back armed robberies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

One suspect charged in back-to-back armed robberies

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Harrison County deputies arrested Lamarcus Swington, 20, of Gulfport Tuesday on two felony counts of Armed Robbery. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail) Harrison County deputies arrested Lamarcus Swington, 20, of Gulfport Tuesday on two felony counts of Armed Robbery. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County deputies arrested Lamarcus Swington, 20, of Gulfport Tuesday on two felony counts of Armed Robbery.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County deputies responded to a Shell gas station in Long Beach on a report of an armed robbery on June 2. While deputies were responding to the call, they received another report of armed robbery next door at the Chevron station.

Deputies say witnesses on scene stated three unknown males entered the businesses displaying handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash at both locations.

Investigators say evidence located at the scene identified Swington as one of the suspects of the robberies.

Swington was already in police custody at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on other armed robbery charges from the Biloxi and Gulfport Police Department. He was charged with two additional counts of Armed Robbery.

Swington’s bond has been set at $300,000.

Sheriff Peterson said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrest are expected.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1474 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

    Moss Point's mayor nears first year in office

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:46:07 GMT
    Moss Point Mayor Mario King (Photo source: Facebook)Moss Point Mayor Mario King (Photo source: Facebook)
    Moss Point Mayor Mario King (photo source: Facebook)Moss Point Mayor Mario King (photo source: Facebook)

    Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. 

    More >>

    Moss Point's mayor has been in office almost a year. If you ask people in the community, they're thrilled with what he's done in his short time as the city's leader. 

    More >>

  • Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

    Multi-state crime suspect could be in Moss Point, police say

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:35:28 GMT
    WANTED: Devarian Edwards (photo source: Jackson (AL) Police Department)WANTED: Devarian Edwards (photo source: Jackson (AL) Police Department)

    Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.

    More >>

    Several agencies are on the hunt for a man accused in several crimes across two states, and the murder of one of his cohorts.

    More >>

  • Long Beach residents talk about upcoming school bond issue

    Long Beach residents talk about upcoming school bond issue

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:38:17 GMT
    Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)Some residents say they believe it's time for a new high school in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

    On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.

    More >>

    On Aug. 2, Long Beach residents will go to the polls to vote on a bond issue. If passed, the bond would pave the way for the city to build a new high school where the current facility has stood since 1958.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:43:10 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

  • Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-06-12 01:04:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:41:28 GMT
    Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 01:28:36 GMT
    Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly