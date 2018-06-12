Humane Society of South Mississippi desperate for adoptions

Right now, there are almost 400 animals, and that's not including the more than 200 in foster care that will eventually be coming back into the shelter. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM) is desperate for adoptions. The facility is overrun with animals. A new program is aiming at helping reduce the number of animals in their kennels.

HSSM reaches capacity when there are about 300 animals within its four walls. Right now, there are almost 400 animals, and that's not including the more than 200 in foster care that will eventually be coming back into the shelter.

"South Mississippi just has a huge crisis of pet overpopulation, and that's due to the lack of spay and neuter surgeries going on," said Katie King at the Humane Society.

In an effort to reduce the growing numbers at HSSM, there's a special running through the weekend that will have you going home with your new fur baby at a price that you pick, and that price could be as low as the tag fee alone at six dollars.

"With that adoption includes their spay-neuter surgery, a microchip, they're up to date on all vaccinations," said King.

The Humane Society says the whole value of the adoption could be more than 800 dollars once it's all said and done. And people are taking advantage of it, like Dave Smith, who says it's always worth a trip. "You should come down and look. If you don't look, you could be missing out on a good family pet," said Smith.

Little Gianna and her big brother Blanden are also looking for a new friend. Blanden said he knows owning a pet is a big responsibility.

"You've got to feed it, clean after it, walk it, take care of it," said Blanden.



According to King, the responsibility is all worth it. "You're going to get a lifetime of unconditional love as well," she said.

The Pick Your Price deal applies to all pets at the shelter and lasts through Saturday.

