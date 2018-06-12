A 3-run walk off home run propelled the Jumbo Shrimp past the Shuckers 6-5

The Biloxi Shuckers (38-26) took aim on a fourth straight win over the Jumbo Shrimp 926-36) in Jacksonville Monday night. The crowd of 2,712 fans enjoyed he final outcome when Monte Harrison belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the 9th to propel the Jumbo Shrimp to victory.

Biloxi jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Jake Gatewood hit an inside the park home run. The long ball would play a key role for pitcher Kodi Medeiros. He ripped a grand slam home run and Kodi was feeling good with Biloxi holding a big lead. In six innings on the mound, Medeiros gave up one run on four hits with one base-on-balls and eight strikeouts. Peter O'Brien smacked a solo-home run on the bottom of the sixth inning to get the Jumbo Shrimp on the scoreboard.

Danny Reynolds relieved Mederios. In two innings, Reynolds gave up two runs on two hits with two base-on-balls and two strikeouts. The big blow was a two run home run by O'Brien who had a big night at the plate for Jacksonville. He went 3 for 4 with two home runs and 3 RBI.

The Shuckers led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Shuckers closer Nate Griep tried closing the door on the Jumbo Shrimp, but Monte Harrison had other ideas. He smacked a 3-run game winning home run and Jacksonville defeated Biloxi 6-5 on the walk off homer.

The Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp will meet 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

