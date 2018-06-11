Bay St. Louis murder leaves family and community seeking answers

No word exists to defines the feeling of a parent who has outlived their child.

"Just not having him around, my life is not going to be the same. All my family members are torn up by it," said Tawanna Washington through tears.

Tawanna Washington says the feeling is unreal. Her son D'Ante Washington died in a New Orleans hospital after being shot in the head during an argument in a Bay St. Louis park on June 6th.

"I keep saying, they don't know what they took from me," said Washington,"I just take it second-by-second, and honestly I wouldn't wish this on nobody. You lose aunts, and uncles, and cousins and it hurts, but when you lose something so close to you, that you gave life to...it hurts deep."

D'Ante's organs are being donated, he had a strong desire to help people in need. "I'm just glad that he'll be able to live through somebody else and help somebody else," said Washington.

In the days following the shooting, community members are coming together to try and end the senseless violence. Solutions like more police patrols are being considered. "Some of the things that I'm thinking about is basically adopting the park and making it a safe haven for the kids," said Gregory Barabino, the Hancock County NAACP President.

By tackling the issue together and immediately, they're trying to save even more families from dealing with this kind of pain. "The gun is not the answer to everything," said Washington.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in this case. D'Ante Washington leaves behind a one-year-old son, a wife, and many friends and family who loved him.

