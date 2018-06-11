Dog dies after house fire in Gulfport

A dog was found dead after a house fire on Channelside Drive in Gulfport. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A small dog was found dead after a house caught on fire in Gulfport on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., the Gulfport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Channelside Drive. No people were home at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home. Chief Mike Beyerstedt said firefighters forced entry and found a well involved kitchen fire which they quickly extinguished.

After an investigation was started, firefighters ventilated the home to remove smoke assisted the owners in retrieving items from their home. The fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but smoke damage was heavy throughout the home, according to Beyerstedt.

