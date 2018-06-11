Lotto winner wears winking emoji mask to collect $180M prize

Now's your chance to be a part of the Pascagoula Police Department. The department is looking to hire officers, and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 15 at 5 p.m.More >>
Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi.More >>
Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. Coroner Gary Hargrove tells WLOX News Now he's still working to determine the age of the bones, and whether they washed out from Biloxi Cemetery during Hurricane Katrina.More >>
Island View Casino is close to raising the curtain on the company's new Beach Casino on the south side of Highway 90.More >>
The Waveland Police Department and Shelby Luciano's mother will hold a news conference Friday at the spot where Luciano died to encourage anyone who has information about the unsolved hit-and-run to come forward.More >>
At 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room for your immediate and extended family.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
Ten sections of beach along the Grand Strand have been placed under a temporary swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
Giving birth is a big deal, but it might be even more special when you do it alongside a sibling who is going through the same thing.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
