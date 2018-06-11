Lotto winner wears winking emoji mask to collect $180M prize - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lotto winner wears winking emoji mask to collect $180M prize

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
N.Gray wore a winking emoji mask to collect her grand prize in the Super Lotto drawing. (Photo Source: Supreme Ventures Ltd.) N.Gray wore a winking emoji mask to collect her grand prize in the Super Lotto drawing. (Photo Source: Supreme Ventures Ltd.)
(WLOX) -

A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally. 

The woman, identified only by the name N. Gray, wore a huge yellow winking emoji mask as a disguise to stay anonymous while claiming her winnings.

The smug cover-up was fit for the occasion as she held up her enormous prop check and signed the paperwork for the $180 million jackpot. Issued in Jamaican dollars, the U.S. value of the prize would equal about $1.4 million. 

Supreme Ventures Ltd. shared the pictures of Gray on Twitter, which have been shared thousands of time. One can only imagine the look on her face underneath the cheeky mask. 

"I am elated, because I was drowning in debt," she told The Gleaner, a Jamaican news publication. "I started buying Super Lotto in January... Now I've won, I want to clear my debt, invest and I want to do some traveling. I would like to construct a community center for the youths in my community, so they can engage in something productive; somewhere where they can do information technology."

According to The Gleaner, she was the second consecutive Jamaican when she won the May 11 Super Lotto drawing, a game played by multiple Caribbean nations. 

Since she wasn't allowed to have her identity concealed entirely, she wore the mask as a way to protect herself and family from becoming targets of crime.Thankfully, she has a very common last name.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Pascagoula Police Department hiring officers; Deadline to apply is June 15

    Pascagoula Police Department hiring officers; Deadline to apply is June 15

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:53:41 GMT
    The Pascagoula Police Department is hiring officers (Photo source: WLOX)The Pascagoula Police Department is hiring officers (Photo source: WLOX)
    The Pascagoula Police Department is hiring officers (photo source: WLOX)The Pascagoula Police Department is hiring officers (photo source: WLOX)

    Now's your chance to be a part of the Pascagoula Police Department. The department is looking to hire officers, and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

    More >>

    Now's your chance to be a part of the Pascagoula Police Department. The department is looking to hire officers, and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

    More >>

  • Mississippi supervisors hear from U.S. Senate candidates

    Mississippi supervisors hear from U.S. Senate candidates

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:01:40 GMT
    Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi.

    More >>

    Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Mississippi drew a lot of the attention at Wednesday’s county supervisors’ convention in Biloxi.

    More >>

  • Experts still analyzing human bones unearthed during construction

    Experts still analyzing human bones unearthed during construction

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:38:48 GMT
    Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. (Photo source: WLOX)Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. (Photo source: WLOX)Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. Coroner Gary Hargrove tells WLOX News Now he's still working to determine the age of the bones, and whether they washed out from Biloxi Cemetery during Hurricane Katrina. 

    More >>

    Human bones uncovered by a Biloxi work crew earlier this spring are being analyzed by experts. Coroner Gary Hargrove tells WLOX News Now he's still working to determine the age of the bones, and whether they washed out from Biloxi Cemetery during Hurricane Katrina. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly