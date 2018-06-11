Billfish Classic saw big payouts and attendance for 2018

The Billfish Classic fishing tournament brought fishermen from across the country to Biloxi, hoping to reel in the biggest fish from the Gulf.

It was a weekend full of big payouts. More than $2.2 million was paid out to a record field of almost 120 boats.

"Aw man! It's crazy, it's butterflies. That's a lot of money," said grand prize winner Scooter Borto.

"Everything fell into place this year. We had great weather, great fishing, we brought in a lot of big fish. The winning Marlin was almost 800 pounds," said tournament director Bobby Carter.

Reel Addiction took home the big money and other prizes this time around. With so much at stake in just a few days, it may be surprising to see the support these fishermen have for one another.

"These guys are very competitive. They're friends on the dock, when they get out on the water they are very competitive, and once they get back on the dock they're friends again. But it's all about the competition and who can catch the bigger fish," added Carter.

The weekend's top winners have been awarded a spot in the offshore fishing tournament in Costa Rica.

The Billfish Classic will return next year from June 3 to June 9.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.