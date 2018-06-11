Stone County investigator gives more details on brutal murder

The Billfish Classic fishing tournament brought fishermen from across the country to Biloxi.More >>
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.More >>
Four South Mississippi cities are taking top spots in a survey of the most affordable beach towns in America. Topping that list is Gulfport, which comes in the number one spot.More >>
In less than 12 hours, President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will sit down face to face for a historic summit, the first between the two countries since the Korean War.More >>
Police are on the hunt for two men they say stole from a senior citizen living on Sears Avenue in Waveland.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
A big dog needed a little help after stranding himself on a roof in a Minnesota town.More >>
Anthony Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France.More >>
