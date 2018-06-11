Investigator calls teacher's decapitation 'the worst thing I've seen' in 30-year career

An autopsy on the remains of Sherry Johnson is now complete, but Coroner Wayne Flurry isn't ready to declare a specific cause of death in the case.More >>
Waste Management was named the new solid waste service provider for Jackson County residents.
The State Association of Supervisors is holding its annual convention at the Coast Coliseum.
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.
The Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM) is desperate for adoptions. The facility is overrun with animals. A new program is aiming at helping reduce the number of animals in their kennels.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
Pickens County is celebrating the quick actions of one employee that helped save a co-worker's life.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Deputies say 62-year-old Shelley Lovin Heafner had been babysitting her granddaughter since last Wednesday while the child's mother, Rebecca Stanley, was working.
