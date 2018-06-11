Coast residents weigh in on U.S.-North Korea summit

In less than 12 hours, President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will sit down face to face for a historic summit.

It will be the first meeting between the U.S. and North Korea since the Korean War, about 70 years ago. As you might expect, a lot of people here in South Mississippi are talking about the summit.

At Ward's in Long Beach, regulars come in for the hot food and hot conversation. The summit is on today's menu. Robert Reed is one of those regulars. “They ought to just go over there and take care of everything. We finally got a president that has got some kind of nerve. We need to quit letting them people do stuff that they are doing all the time," he said.

At Triplett-Day, another group of regulars gather. Some are hopeful this meeting could actually make a difference. Put Lenny Sawyer in that category. “I just hope and pray that he can pull that, Trump can pull this off for our country and for all of our families and our children and grandchildren. We'll have peace in that part of the world,” Sawyer said.

Others, like a group of tourists from Texas taking a trip out to Ship Island, aren't that optimistic. That includes Mary Kennedy. She said, “I don't expect anything to really come out of it. I don't trust them, I don't trust Trump to do what's best for our country.”

The significance of this moment is not lost on military veteran Robert Beatty, who enjoyed a morning drink at PJ's. “None of our leaders have ever sat down to talk with their leaders. This is quite historic and President Trump is making the effort," Beatty expressed.

While Coast residents either have high expectations or low expectations from this summit, one thing they all agree on. Kim Jong Un doesn't hold a record of trustworthiness.

Reed summed it up, “I don't believe we can trust him, I mean he killed his own cousin because he didn't want him to overrule him.”

Beatty agrees. “He's a narcissist, he power mad, he's a control freak.”

The summit is being held in the city-state of Singapore. Both WLOX ABC and CBS plan special extended coverage of the historic event.

