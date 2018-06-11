Rapper Pitbull to open Miami-themed lounge at Biloxi Hard Rock

In less than 12 hours, President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will sit down face to face for a historic summit, the first between the two countries since the Korean War.More >>
Police are on the hunt for two men they say stole from a senior citizen living on Sears Avenue in Waveland.
Long Beach's mayor is under fire by a national organization after he led high school students in a prayer at an awards ceremony last month.
It's a long way to Miami from Biloxi, but a new nightlife addition will bring the city's tropical flare to the Gulf Coast.
A Bay St. Louis family is in mourning after their loved one passed away at a New Orleans hospital over the weekend. Last Wednesday, D'Ante Washington was shot in the head during an argument at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Washington Street.
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin' good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
According to a post on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page, the agency is asking anyone floating on the Spring River in Fulton County to avoid the Sadler Falls area after a fatal boating accident.
Can you spot the alligator?
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
