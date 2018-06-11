Rapper Pitbull to open Miami-themed lounge at Biloxi Hard Rock

Pitbull is coming to Biloxi to officially open his new lounge, iLov305, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. (Photo Source: Billboard)

It's a long way to Miami from Biloxi, but a new nightlife addition will bring the city's tropical flare to the Gulf Coast.

On Thursday, June 21, Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich will present Pitbull with the key to the city at the debut of a new concept at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi.

A two-day celebration surrounds the opening of iLov305, a Miami-themed lounge that will feature various entertainment spaces and a variety of cocktails that channel the vibrant flavors of Miami, Pitbull's hometown.

DJ Pauly D of MTV's hit show "Jersey Shore" is back and will host the official grand opening on Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m. Fans will have the chance to see DJ Pauly D work his magic on the turntables throughout the night. This is a free performance and is open to the public.

iLov305 is the produce a partnership between Pitbull and the world-famous cocktail restaurant, Sugar Factory American Brasserie. The Sugar Factory is known for its unique use of candies and other sweet treats to create deluxe drinks.

For more information on iLov305 Nitelife and Cocktail Lounge, visit GulfCoastWeekend.com

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.