Waveland Police: Watch out for burglars posing as salesmen

Police are on the hunt for two men they say stole from a senior citizen living on Sears Avenue in Waveland. Investigators say the men knocked on a woman's door claiming to be linoleum salesmen.

"They asked her if they could have a glass of water. As she did that, they worked their way into the house," said Police Chief David Allen.

According to Allen, one distracted her while the other plundered through her stuff and took some of her belongings. He said this was a planned out burglary. But if you have a plan in place, you could keep something like this from happening to you.

"In a case like this, the best thing to do is to say, 'Look, stay out of my house. I don't want you to come in. If you come in or if you don't leave I'm going to call the police.' There's nothing wrong with that. You're protecting your property," said Allen.

Nearby residents say the weekend incident left them worried for what could happen next. Linda Bynum said it's a sign that times are changing in this quiet area of town.

"Of course I think it's shocking because things like that used to not happen here and I think it makes a difference to know they could because people used to leave their doors open not too long ago and unlocked," said Bynum.

Carolyn Hollister said she keeps a pretty consistent policy when people come to the door, especially if she's home alone.

"They can knock and knock, they can holler. You do not open the door to strangers. Period," said Hollister.

The police chief also recommends getting to know your neighbors and make note of anything out of the ordinary. Police are still piecing together information on this case. If you have any information that could help, call the Waveland Police Department at (228) 255-9191.

