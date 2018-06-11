Victim in Bay St. Louis park shooting leaves behind a wife and son

If you have any information about the fatal shooting of D'Ante Washington, please contact authorities at (228) 467-9222. (Photo source: Washington Family)

Hancock County's coroner confirms D'Ante Washington died from wounds suffered in the June 6 shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr Park in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX)

D'Ante Washington leaves behind a wife and his 19-month-old son, as well as two little brothers, his mother and grandmother. (Photo source: Washington Family)

A Bay St. Louis family is in mourning after their loved one passed away at a New Orleans hospital over the weekend. Last Wednesday, D'Ante Washington was shot in the head during an argument at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Washington Street.

His injuries were so serious, his family made the choice Sunday to donate his organs. An autopsy is now underway on Washington's remains.

Washington leaves behind a wife and his 19-month-old son, as well as two little brothers, his mother, and grandmother. His grandmother told WLOX News Now they're planning a vigil soon at the park.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said a second man was also shot that night at the park. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound and has since been released from the hospital.

At last check, Bay St. Louis police don't have anyone in custody linked to the shooting case. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact authorities at (228) 467-9222.

