Victim in Bay St. Louis park shooting has died

A man shot at a Bay St. Louis park last week has died. Hancock County's coroner confirms D'Ante Washington died from wounds suffered in the June 6 shooting. (Photo source: WLOX)

A man shot at a Bay St. Louis park last week has died. Hancock County's coroner confirms D'Ante Washington died from wounds suffered in the June 6 shooting.

It happened at 7:25pm at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Washington Street. Someone drove Washington to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. His injuries were so serious he was transferred to a New Orleans hospital.

Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said a second man was also shot and treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Family members said they signed papers making Washington an organ donor, and the coroner said his organs were saved Sunday. The autopsy on Washington is now underway.

At last check, Bay St. Louis police don't have anyone in custody linked to the shooting case. And at this point, we haven't talked with the chief about upgrading charges against whoever they tie to Washington's death.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.