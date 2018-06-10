Chicken wings take center stage at Summer Fair - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Chicken wings take center stage at Summer Fair

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
The King of the Wing Chicken Wing Cookoff Contest had seven entries this year.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

All good fairs have tasty fare.

For the second year, chicken wings took center stage at the South Mississippi Summer Fair with the King of the Wing Chicken Wing Cookoff Contest.

Eric Williams didn’t know what to expect. “I’m going to find out in a minute though,” he said. “I’m going to give everybody a try and figure out who got the best idea.”

He knows that spicy is not good this time of year. “It’s too hot to be hot,” the Gulfport resident said. “I’m looking for good flavor. Good experimental flavor. Something different.”

Seven teams competed for either judge's choice or people’s choice honors. The competition is hosted by the Snak Shak owners Eddie and Robin Hartwell, who know something themselves of what makes a good chicken wing. “It starts with good seasoning,” Eddie said. “And, you’ve got to have a good sauce man on your team.”

That would be his wife, who knows the secret to a good sauce. “Time and love and ingredients,” she said. “Your ingredients are really important. You’ve got to spend a little money to get good quality. But you get what you pay for.”

Eddie’s job, besides eating the product? “Seasoning them and making sure they are cooked right,” he said. “Because if they’re not cooked right, the sauce is not going to help you at all.”

“You always want to have a product people enjoy,” Robin said. “And, if you’re not the best, then, what are you doing it for?”

Last year's judge’s choice winner was Southern Wangz out of Hattiesburg.

“When everything comes natural to you, it’s not any pressure on us at all,” said co-owner Domonic Hardy. “But, mostly, we’re in it for the people. I mean, I think chicken wings is the only food that brings everyone together. It’s a multi-cultural food and everybody loves it and that’s why we’re in the business, making everybody happy.”

This year, Southern Wangz won the People’s Choice Award and Team Wings out of Ocean Springs took the Judges’ Choice Award.

