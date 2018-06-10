Chicken wings take center stage at Summer Fair

After five years of serving the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the Salvation Army. Major Gary Sturdivant and his wife are moving on to serve the people of High Point, North Carolina. The Major is here to talk about the Salvation Army and all that he has done for our community during his time here.More >>
Gulfport's police chief, has a new plan to reduce crime. Chief Leonard Papania says the High Risk Reduction Initiative, is modeled after a program in Massachusetts that has shown extensive results.More >>
South Mississippi saw a big celebration take place at Lumpia House in D'Iberville as many gathered for the occasion.More >>
Joining us to talk about the impact A.J. Holloway had as the city's longest serving Mayor, current Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich, as well as Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel, who worked with Holloway for 20 years.More >>
For the second year, chicken wings took center stage at the South Mississippi Summer Fair with the King of the Wing Chicken Wing Cookoff Contest.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.More >>
