Suspect wanted for break in at Diamondhead football facility

An empty drawer at the Diamondhead Youth Football Facility that was left empty after a break-in. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Officers are looking for the person responsible for a break-in in Diamondhead over the weekend.

A person reportedly broke into the Diamondhead youth football facility, located in an isolated part of the city. It happened some time between Thursday night and Saturday morning, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. A report was filed on Sunday morning.

The suspect allegedly cut the lock on the gate and pried the door on the trailer open. Captain John Luther said a microwave, crockpot, cutting board, cleaning supplies and some food items were taken. The estimated value of the missing items was $940.

No cameras were inside of the shed to capture the break-in. Officers dusted for fingerprints.

No one has been identified as a suspect. If you know any information about this incident, contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 228-466-690.

